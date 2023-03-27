March 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

€30,000 stolen in armed robbery

By Nick Theodoulou0135
Armed robbery, police, investigation
Police at the scene of the crime

Three armed robbers stole a bag with €30,000 while it was being transported by a hotel worker from the business to a bank.

Police confirmed the incident to the Cyprus Mail, explaining that it unfolded at about 12.15pm on Monday.

It is understood that while a member of staff from the hotel was driving along the Limassol-Nicosia road, by Pareklisia, the car was cut off and stopped by a rental car.

Three suspects armed with guns demanded the money, which was then handed over, with the suspects then fleeing the scene.

Reports showed a car with a broken window, while they also stated that the suspects spoke in basic Greek.

Further details were not immediately available.

Police arrived at the scene and investigations are underway.

Related Posts

The forbidden love of 1950s Cyprus

Alix Norman

What’s up doc?

Constantinos Psillides

Motorcyclist killed in traffic accident

Nick Theodoulou

Compromise CoLA proposal could be ready in a few days

Iole Damaskinos

Tax deadlines pushed back as new online system opens

Jonathan Shkurko

Police investigating claims of harassment

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign