March 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Letymbiotis: No rift between Nicosia and Athens

By Staff Reporter048
Κυβερνητικός Εκπρόσωπος – Τελετή
File photo: Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis

The government spokesman on Monday denied there being a rift between Nicosia and Athens over the latter supporting Ankara’s bid for a senior role at a UN agency.

Doubts were raised after Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Sunday that while Cyprus welcomes a thawing in relations between Athens and Ankara, it will not join Greece in supporting Turkey’s candidacy for the general secretariat of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

But Letymbiotis sought to emphasise on Monday that this difference of opinion between Nicosia and Athens does not mark a rift in relations.

“Relations were and remain to be excellent,” he told CyBC radio, adding that Nicosia views the improvement of Ankara-Athens relations as a positive development.

Letymbiotis reiterated that while President Nikos Christodoulides was in Brussels it was made clear that Nicosia backs a policy of incentives instead of threats, a policy which can yield positive results.

 

Avatar photo

Related Posts

President calls on Cypriots to be more involved in EU affairs

Jonathan Shkurko

Land of Tomorrow project presented in Larnaca

Staff Reporter

Cyprus and New Jersey National Guard to sign partnership agreement on Thursday

Nikolaos Prakas

Man posing as doctor tries to deceive woman out of €20,000

Jonathan Shkurko

Finance minister calls on banks to amend lending rates, reduce charges (Updated)

Elias Hazou

The forbidden love of 1950s Cyprus

Alix Norman
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign