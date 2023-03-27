March 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested driving stolen car

By Iole Damaskinos014
police

Police on Sunday arrested a 21-year-old Limassol resident for driving a stolen car.

According to the police, the vehicle was stolen early on Sunday from outside a kiosk. Around 11pm police spotted the vehicle being driven in the Enaerios area of Limassol.

Police stopped the car and identified the driver. In a search which followed, police found small amounts of methamphetamine and cannabis, two knives and the sum of €150, all of which were seized as evidence.

The 21-year-old was arrested and taken into custody to facilitate ongoing investigations by Limassol CID and drug squad (Ykan).

Police have cautioned drivers to ensure not to keep their car keys in places where they may be accessible to would-be thieves, not to leave their car running, and to always lock doors and windows, even if the car is parked in front of their house.

 

