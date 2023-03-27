March 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman injured in head-on collision in Paphos

By Staff Reporter0189

A 23-year-old woman was injured and taken to hospital on Sunday afternoon following a traffic accident in Paphos.

According to the police, a vehicle driven by a 66-year-old man on the Amargetis-Eledios road deviated from its course in circumstances under investigation and entered the opposite lane, colliding head on with the vehicle driven by the 23-year-old woman.

She sustained injuries and was taken by ambulance to the A&E department of the Paphos general hospital.

According to the doctor on duty, the woman’s condition is not in critical though she was kept in for surgical treatment.

The 66-year-old driver was not injured.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Illegal resident arrested in Paphos for possession of stolen tools

Staff Reporter

Public toilets damaged by explosives

Staff Reporter

Turmoil in the financial sector and Cypriot banks

Ioannis Tirkides

Today’s Weather: Localised clouds, rains after noon

Staff Reporter

Former interior minister weighs in on the refugee buildings issue

Nikolaos Prakas

Rioting fans at basketball match set fire to offices and bus stop

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign