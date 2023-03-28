March 28, 2023

Police search staged robbery suspect’s home

Iole Damaskinos
Police on Tuesday are continuing their investigation into a case of staged robbery that took place on Monday in Limassol.

The incident unfolded around noon when a 54-year-old man reported to the police that he had been robbed on the highway near Parekklisia.

The driver, a hotel worker, claimed a masked, armed man stopped his car, smashed his window, and stole a bag containing €30,000 of company money which he was transporting to a bank.

Reports showed a car with a broken window, while they also stated that the suspects spoke in basic Greek.

It later transpired that the robbery report was fake, and the 54-year-old confessed he had set up the scheme with a 53-year-old man to steal the cash.

The 53-year-old suspect, who has a criminal record, has denied any involvement in the case, according to police reports. In a search of his home, police found and confiscated eight hand grenades for which he did not have a permit.

Both men have been arrested and officers are trying to trace the €30,000.

 

