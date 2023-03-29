Industry insiders recommend Collateral Network (COLT), Optimism (OP), and Kaspa (KASPA) as top Cryptocurrencies to watch in 2023

In 2023, the top cryptocurrencies to watch include Collateral Network (COLT), Optimism (OP), and Kaspa (KASPA). Of these, Collateral Network (COLT) is particularly noteworthy as it is currently in the presale phase, offering investors a chance to get in on the ground floor of this exciting new blockchain-based lending platform.

The price of COLT is only at $0.01 and already 50% of the token available at the price have been snapped up on the back of market expert predictions that the token price will 35x over the next quarter.

>>BUY COLT TOKENS NOW<<

Collateral Network (COLT)

Collateral Network (COLT) is a cutting-edge solution that brings borrowers and lenders together in a more efficient and cost-effective way, using blockchain technology to streamline the lending process and make it more accessible for everyone.

To secure a loan on Collateral Network (COLT), borrowers put up their valuable belongings, like a piece of jewelry, as a guarantee. These items are then minted by Collateral Network (COLT) into an NFT that represents the physical item. The NFT is then fractionalized into smaller pieces.

With Collateral Network (COLT), multiple lenders can contribute to a single loan by lending against each fractionalized NFT. This reduces the minimum lending amount, allowing smaller lenders to join in and broaden the pool for potential borrowers.

Collateral Network (COLT)’s smart contracts streamline the lending process and eliminate the need for paperwork and manual processing, allowing borrowers to receive their funds in just a few clicks. The COLT token itself is used to incentivize the network, rewarding holders with lower fees and staking rewards.

Enthusiasm has been pouring in from global investors who have eagerly participated in the presale of Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) groundbreaking platform. As the excitement builds, anticipation grows for its exchange listings and the official launch scheduled for 2023.

>>BUY COLT TOKENS NOW<<

Optimism (OP)

Optimism (OP) is a scaling technology designed to enhance the performance of Ethereum (ETH) by enabling developers to create fast, low-cost applications. This improvement is made possible through the use of Optimism (OP)’s Optimistic Virtual Machine (OVM) and Optimistic Rollups (ORs), which work together to make Ethereum (ETH) more efficient.

In 2023, Optimism (OP) has made a significant impact, as it recently announced a partnership with Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform. Optimism (OP)’s collaboration resulted in a 22% increase in Optimism (OP)’s value in just one day and solidified its position as the top layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum (ETH).

Coinbase plans to incorporate Optimism (OP) as the foundational layer for their own layer-2 platform, called Base. This alliance is viewed as a significant milestone for the adoption of layer-2 solutions, potentially leading to more projects being developed on top of Optimism (OP).

All eyes are on Optimism (OP) as the project continues to move forward and partnerships with more established cryptocurrency exchanges are expected in the near future.

Kaspa (KASPA)

Kaspa (KAS) represents a groundbreaking technology that streamlines the process of creating and implementing decentralized applications for developers. Kaspa (KAS)’s unique feature, the GHOSTDAG protocol, possesses an extraordinary ability to handle nearly 100 blocks per second.

Employing a Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, Kaspa (KAS) delivers a security level comparable to Bitcoin (BTC) while significantly surpassing it in scalability. The fusion of solid security, extensive scalability, and swift transaction processing distinguishes Kaspa (KAS) from rival platforms.

A noteworthy characteristic of Kaspa (KAS) is its freedom from institutional investors and the lack of pre-generated tokens. This ensures that Kaspa (KAS) maintains true decentralization, bestowing its community with complete control over the platform’s evolution and trajectory.

With its market capitalization presently under $100 million, early adopters of Kaspa (KAS) stand to gain from Kaspa (KAS)’s potential expansion as it progresses and reaches maturity.

Find out more about the Collateral Network presale here:

Website: https://www.collateralnetwork.io/

Presale: https://app.collateralnetwork.io/register

Telegram: https://t.me/collateralnwk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Collateralnwk

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more