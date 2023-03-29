March 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
New exhibition shines a light on the lives of ancient Cypriots

By Eleni Philippou00
Ever wondered what living in Cyprus in ancient times was like? What the people did for a living all those years ago? What hobbies they had and what games they played? A new exhibition at the Cyprus Museum, presented by the Department of Antiquities, shines a light on the lives of Cypriots from the past.

FIVE will open on Friday at the Nicosia Museum and will continue welcoming visitors until September 17. The exhibition adopts an anthropocentric approach, allowing the visitor to come ‘face to face’ with the stories of people from the past, by translating scientific bioarchaeological information into narratives that (re)create moments of the life of the man from Souskiou, the diadem child from Dromolaxia-Vyzakia, the man from Idalion, the woman from Omodos and the woman from Nicosia (Antigonou street).

Their embodied experiences are presented by means of creative museological storytelling, using technology, sound, visuals, archaeological findings and site interpretation to help make archaeological knowledge more accessible, allowing visitors to review the ways they think and learn about the past. Α separate space annexed to the main exhibition walks the visitor through the basic principles of bioarchaeology, the study of ancient human remains and the information that can be acquired from them regarding the lives of ancient individuals.

FIVE is organised by the Department of Antiquities within the framework of the Face to Face: Meet an Ancient Cypriot (FF:MAC) project, coordinated by The Cyprus Institute and co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund. FF:MAC aims to increase the appeal and accessibility of cultural heritage through encounters with real individuals from the Cypriot past.

 

FIVE

Exhibition discovering the lives of Cypriots of the past. March 31-September 17. The Cyprus Museum, Nicosia. Opening night: 6.30pm. Tuesday – Friday: 8am-6pm. Saturday: 9am-5pm. Sunday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 22-865854

