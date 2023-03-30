March 30, 2023

International Bridge Festival in Limassol a success

150 players from all over the world took part in the event

The 33rd International Bridge Festival recently held in Limassol has been described as a success.

One hundred and fifty players from various countries such as Cyprus, Greece, Israel, United Kingdom, Poland, Lithuania, Finland Kenya, Egypt, and Italy came to the island for the event, including some world class players such as Krzysztof Buras from Poland and Kauko Koistinen from Finland.

The results are:

Open Pairs –62 pairs participated

1st – Ugis Jansons & Ivars Rubenis

2nd – Kauko Koistinen &nJari Salonen

3rd – Andrzej Jasczak & Krzysztof Buras

4th – Jouni-Juuri Oja & Clas Nyberg

5th – Βob Watts & Liz Reese

= 6th – Rena Lordos & Lelia Hamboulla

= 6th – Errikos Leonidou & Efthymios Strouthos

Open Teams –14 teams participated

1st – Finland ( Kauko Koistinen, Jari Salonen, Jouni-Juuri Oja, Clas Nyberg )

2nd – Daligawa ( Ugis Jansons, Ivars Rubenis, Elisaveta Gavrilova, Adrian Imsa )

3rd – Smooth Operators ( Huaiyu Fan, Vasilis Ioannou, Frosso Tillyris, Philippos Frangos )

4th – Solek’ s Dream Team ( Piotr Walczak, Yanusz Kalida, Piotr Solecki, Stanislaw Janik )

5th – Poland/Lithuania ( Stanislaw Pajak, Janusz Gawecki, Andriej Kavalenka, Alvydas Saulis )

6th – EESB ( Errikos Leonidou, Efthymios Strouthos, Bijal Shah, Sejal Shah )

Detailed results are posted on the page https://www.bridgewebs.com/cyprus

At the closing ceremony of the festival, the Cyprus Bridge Federation hosted a cocktail party and awarded the trophies and cash prizes to the winners.

The Cyprus Bridge Federation would like to thank everyone who contributed in any way to the success of the festival.

