March 31, 2023

Here’s how you’ll avoid bank charges

Hellenic online banking

You know all about charges on certain bank transactions at the counter. But what you might not know, is that Hellenic Bank is constantly upgrading its transactions – and by opting for Hellenic’s alternative channels, customers can transact more easily, faster and without unnecessary charges.

With Online Banking, Hellenic Bank gives customers the opportunity to make a series of basic transactions for their day-to-day needs, free of charge.

For example, you can use Online Banking to print out – at no charge – your account IBAN, or pay 17 different categories and over 1200 types of bills in partnership with JCC Smart. You can also recover your PIN, or temporarily freeze your cards in case of loss. You can order a cheque book, apply for an account, apply for loans and insurance, and also instantly create virtual cards for more secure online transactions.

In addition, with Online Banking you can transfer up to €1,000 to other banks within the EU (SEPA), again free of charge, with a “normal” execution date.

Using Contact Pay on the Hellenic Bank Mobile App, you can send or receive funds from Hellenic Bank, even to and from mobile phone numbers – just like you’d send an SMS. This happens in real time, and at no charge.

Use ATMs to make withdrawals and deposits, likewise free of charge.

Even when overseas, you can make withdrawals or deposits using ATMs belonging to any bank in Cyprus. All you need is a debit card connected to a savings or Basic account with Hellenic Bank.

Get a Basic account with Hellenic Bank and a debit card – for just €1.50 a month you’ll have access to all of Hellenic’s basic bank services, without having to worry about any additional charges.

For more information, please visit the Hellenic Bank website.

