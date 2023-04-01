April 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
FootballPremier LeagueSport

No Haaland, no problem as Man City thrash Liverpool 4-1

By Reuters News Service00
premier league manchester city v liverpool
Manchester City players celebrating after a goal

Manchester City showed they can win without goal machine Erling Haaland as they put four goals past Liverpool at the Etihad on Saturday to keep their chase of Premier League leaders Arsenal very much alive.

Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish were all on target for Pep Guardiola’s side in an entertaining return to Premier League action after the international break.

The victory pulled City to within five points of the Gunners, who play Leeds United later on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring early for Juergen Klopp’s side, who are sixth in the top flight and fighting for a Champions League berth, before City took ever more complete control of the match as time went on.

Haaland, who has scored 42 goals in 37 matches in all competitions since joining City this season from Borussia Dortmund, suffered a groin injury against Burnley on March 18.

Related Posts

Verstappen takes pole in Australia as Perez skids out

Reuters News Service

Kvitova says Russians, Belarusians should not be allowed back at Wimbledon

Reuters News Service

Man City sweat on Haaland ahead of key Liverpool clash

Reuters News Service

Wimbledon lifts ban on Russian & Belarusian players

Reuters News Service

Oscar Pistorius denied parole a decade after killing girlfriend

Reuters News Service

Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign