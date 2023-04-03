April 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Covid vaccines only available on Wednesdays and Fridays

By Jonathan Shkurko00
As of Monday, Covid-19 vaccinations will only be administered at vaccination centres in all districts by appointment via phone.

Speaking to CyBC radio, deputy director of nursing services Evagoras Tambouris added that the vaccination centres will only be operational on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The centres will also have different hours.

In Nicosia, the State Fair vaccination centre will be open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 8am to 2.30pm (tel. 22 574320, 22 443390).

In Limassol, the Linopetra Health Centre will be open from 8am to 2.30pm (tel. 25 804101, 25 829031), while the Kyperounda vaccination centre will be open from 8.30am to 2.30pm (tel. 25806770).

In Larnaca, the vaccination centre at the Old Larnaca Hospital will operate from 8am to 2.30pm (tel. 24 818047, 24 818046).

In Paphos, the vaccination centre at the general hospital will be open from 8am to 2.30pm (tel. 26 803370, 26 803246), while the one at the Polis Chrysochous clinic will operate from 9am until 1.30pm (tel. 26 803246, 26 803370).

Finally, in Famagusta, the vaccination centre at the Ammochostos Health Center will be open from 8am to 2.30pm (tel.23 200063).

Tambouris also reminded people that an identification document, such as an ID card or passport, and a vaccination card must be presented when arriving at the vaccination centres.

