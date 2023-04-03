April 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

They Blew Her Up: journalist’s murder brought to the stage

By Eleni Philippou00
they blew her up

Coming up as part of the Nicosia International Festival is a harrowing play in English which outlines the events surrounding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, journalist and anti-corruption activist. They Blew Her Up will be presented on Tuesday Nicosia by the Press and Information Office in collaboration with the festival, taking a stance on the importance of protecting the lives of journalists.

The production, partly verbatim, will go right into the heart of Galizia’s assassination, the subsequent probe and the political drama. It will provide insight behind the scenes as well as delve into the life of some of the protagonists. April 4’s performance at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre and will include Greek supertitles.

Author and director Herman Grech (Times of Malta’s editor) gained access to some of the main players in the field and built a work of fiction based on interviews as well as the ongoing court cases. What’s more, the play features five of Malta’s finest actors: Alan Paris, Kim Dalli, Jes Camilleri, Charlotte Grech and Joe Azzopardi.

 

They Blew Her Up

Play outlining the events surrounding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, journalist and anti-corruption activist. Part of the Nicosia International Festival. April 4. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 830pm. In English with Greek supertitles. www.soldoutticketbox.com

 

Related Posts

Today’s Weather: Sunny and warm

Staff Reporter

Middle aged man arrested for child pornography

Staff Reporter

Police clampdown on fire hazards ahead of Easter festivities

Iole Damaskinos

Twenty-eight-year-old moped driver injured in collision

Iole Damaskinos

Wine sector to get over €22 million in the next five years

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus marks autism awareness day

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign