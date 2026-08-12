A 22-year-old Romanian woman died on Wednesday after being critically injured in a traffic accident on the Delikipou to Lythrodontas road on Saturday.

Anreea Larisa Harabor succumbed to her injuries at 11.45am in Nicosia general hospital, where she had been receiving treatment since the accident.

The collision happened shortly before 5pm on Saturday, when Harabor was riding a motorbike which collided with a car driven by a 45-year-old man.

Doctors found that she had suffered a head injury and admitted her to the ICU whereupon she was intubated and remained until her death.

An autopsy is expected to be scheduled tomorrow.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.