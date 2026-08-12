Police will step up security and traffic measures during the three-day August 15 holiday period, from Friday to Sunday.

The police department said officers will have an increased presence on main roads and in busy areas, focusing on road safety and the prevention of crime, nuisance and delinquency.

Police will carry out regular traffic checks, focusing on drink and drug driving, speeding, dangerous overtaking, not wearing seat belts or helmets, using mobile phones while driving, and reckless driving.

Additional motorised and foot patrols will also be carried out in urban and rural areas to prevent property offences, including burglaries and thefts.

Increased security measures will be introduced in areas likely to attract large crowds, such as commercial streets, popular destinations, and resorts, to ensure public safety.

Police said the public can stay informed through its social media accounts and the Cyprus Police News website