April 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Christodoulides welcomes Spanish PM to the palace

By Elias Hazou00
ΠτΔ – Συνάντηση με τον Πρωθυπουργό

President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday welcomed Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is paying a working visit to Cyprus.

On the arrival of Sanchez and his entourage at the presidential palace, the national anthems of Spain and Cyprus were played in the courtyard. After that the two leaders were greeted by an honour guard salute.

The Spanish premier laid a wreath at the statue of Archbishop Makarios, and the two presidents introduced to each other the members of their delegations.

Christodoulides and Sanchez then walked on the red carpet to the entrance of the palace, where they shook hands and stepped inside.

The two leaders held a private meeting, followed by a working lunch during which they discussed issues related to the European agenda, in view of the fact that Spain will be taking over the Presidency of the EU Council on July 1.

During the talks Christodoulides briefed the Spanish leader on his proposal for a more active EU engagement in the Cyprus peace process, with a view to breaking the deadlock and resuming negotiations for a settlement.

The two leaders were later set to make statements to the media.

Sanchez would depart from Cyprus in the afternoon.

ΠτΔ – Συνάντηση με τον Πρωθυπουργό
Sanchez laying a wreath at the statue of Makarios

 

