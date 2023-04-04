Institutional investors flock to back TMS Network (TMSN) presale after monumental 1400% jump, what does this mean for Polkadot (DOT) and Litecoin (LTC)?

In the current cryptocurrency market, where confidence is regaining momentum, each company strives to draw the attention of institutional investors. These investors, who are typically banks or mutual funds with large sums to invest, are highly discerning about the projects they choose to back. TMS Network (TMSN) is one of the new entrants targeting these institutional investors, but what impact will this have on Polkadot (DOT) and Litecoin (LTC)?

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) is a widely used decentralized blockchain platform that specializes in interoperability. Polkadot (DOT) operates on a unique multi-chain architecture that allows multiple blockchains to operate in parallel and communicate with each other. This means that different blockchains can interact with each other in a seamless and secure manner, making it easier for developers to build and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) on the platform.

With the introduction of “para chains,” Polkadot (DOT) has developed a more scalable blockchain architecture that connects various chains to operate independently.

In essence, Polkadot (DOT) is a Layer-0 protocol that provides developers with the capability to design and launch Layer-1 blockchains based on Polkadot (DOT), allowing them to modify the platform without requiring a hard fork. As a result, Polkadot (DOT) is a platform that undergoes continuous improvement with regular updates. This feature has its advantages, but can it entice significant investors.

Litecoin (LTC)

Founded by a former Google engineer in 2011, Litecoin (LTC) was designed as a “lite” version of Bitcoin, offering faster transactions and lower fees. Periodic “halving” events reduce miner rewards, which in turn reduces the number of Litecoin (LTC) mined, increases scarcity, and boosts price.

Litecoin (LTC) blocks are generated four times faster than Bitcoin blocks, which means that transactions can be confirmed more quickly. Additionally, Litecoin has a larger total supply than Bitcoin, with a maximum of 84 million Litecoins compared to Bitcoin’s 21 million.

At the time of writing, Litecoin (LTC) is preparing for its first halving since 2019, which could make it more valuable and appealing to investors.

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) is determined to attract institutional investors with its unique offering. Unlike other digital trading platforms, TMS Network (TMSN) enables users to trade a wide variety of assets ranging from cryptocurrencies to CFDs to stocks and fiat currencies. Moreover, TMS Network (TMSN) aims to educate traders by providing webinars, guides, and video courses, making it a comprehensive resource for all traders.

At TMS Network (TMSN), users can trade with confidence, knowing that the platform has safeguards in place to prevent fraudulent activities such as double-dealing and wash trading. The platform also offers complete transparency to its users. TMS Network (TMSN) generates its revenue from trading commissions, with a model designed for the sustainable, long-term growth of the platform.

Conclusion

In conclusion, institutional investors want what all other investors want: a good return on their investment. While Polkadot (DOT) is technically impressive, it may lack excitement. Litecoin (LTC) is creating scarcity, but its appeal may be limited. TMS Network (TMSN) has the potential to become the next big thing in the cryptocurrency world.

With over $2. million raised in the initial private sale and $500,000 worth of tokens sold in the first presale phase, investors can participate in the second phase and benefit from TMS Network (TMSN).

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more