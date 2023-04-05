Five schools to become model green schools

Five schools will become model green schools thanks to an investment programme focusing on sustainable energy in education, the education ministry announced on Wednesday.
Through a total investment of €2 million, these five schools are expected to become model green schools within eight months.
The five schools are Ayios Dometios gymnasium, Ayias Trimithias primary school, Dali primary school, and nursery schools in Aglandjia and Ayios Antonios.
More schools will gradually be inducted in the Pedia project, with €20 million in funding allocated from the Thalia programme, the budget of which for green school investments amounts to €30 million.
A total of 162 schools from all educational levels applied for energy upgrades, of which 144 were eligible. All schools were evaluated and ranked, and five schools were selected to join the Pedia project.
This is an emblematic project for Cyprus, ministry general director Neophytos Papadopoulos said, adding that it will also be a point of reference for Europe.
“A ‘showcase’ project for the education ministry, green schools will be spaces that systematise within the educational process a collective consciousness around sustainability and sustainable development, for both teachers and students,” he added.
“We all look forward to seeing measurable results of the green transformation of school buildings”.
The EU-funded project, called Promoting Energy efficiency & Developing Innovative Approaches in schools (Pedia), is part of an initiative to comprehensively and consistently implement sustainable development and the green transition in schools.
The Papadopoulos said Pedia seeks to implement the goals of the UNECE Education for Sustainable Development 2030 strategy, taking them from planning to practice through a whole-school approach.
This focuses on creating a positive environment in schools through shaping the characteristics of school buildings (thermal comfort, ventilation, lighting) as important components in the environmental and energy consciousness of all participants in the educational process, but mainly as determining factors in ensuring the quality of learning and improving results.
According to Papadopoulos, a methodological tool was developed in collaboration with the energy ministry to apply ranking criteria for Cyprus schools that will then paint a picture of the real energy upgrading needs of each school building.