April 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Missing person alert

By Staff Reporter02
missing brit paphos
Source: Cyprus Police

Police have reported as missing 79-year-old Ann Naisbitt, absent from her residence in Paphos since 10 am on Monday.

Anyone possessing any information is asked to contact the Paphos police at 26-806085 or nearest station, or the citisens help line at 1460.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Police investigating Ormideia car explosion

Staff Reporter

Courier tips off police, aids in Paphos drug arrest

Staff Reporter

Man arrested for tobacco smuggling in Limassol

Staff Reporter

Sixteen-year-old moped driver caught in Paphos

Staff Reporter

President in Cairo to discuss Cyprob, energy, strengthen ties

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Today’s Weather: Variable with rain and winds

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign