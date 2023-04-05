April 5, 2023

Support scheme for villages in north off to good start

By Iole Damaskinos00
The Maronite village of Kormakitis in the north

The recently reviewed state welfare scheme for people living in certain villages in the north is off to a good start, parliamentary representative for the Maronite community Yiannakis Moussas said on Wednesday.

Four historically enclaved communities, Kormakitis, Karpasia, Rizokarpaso and Ayia Triada, are included in the scheme, the implementation of which is overseen by the social welfare department.

The aim of the resettlement programme, in operation for 15 years, is to support refugees wishing to return permanently to their ancestral villages.

Two-hundred and sixty-four refugees to date have chosen repatriation, Deputy Welfare Minister Marilena Evangelou told the CyBC, the vast majority of whom are Maronites from Kormakitis.

Due to accusations of misuse in the past, new measures have been introduced to ensure strict adherence to the plan’s intended purpose.

Applicants are vetted via strict criteria that include the requirement to reside continually for six months in the community before being granted the state allowance. Thereafter, an annual attestation of permanent residency must be provided from the community council backed by the police.

Moussas expressed his satisfaction with the implementation of the programme, but noted that certain issues are still outstanding, such as offering housing grants and the re-operation of schools.

As the situation stands, younger families must cross daily to the government-controlled areas – a lengthy undertaking – to meet their educational needs, Moussas said.

There are currently 15 families living in Kormakitis with children, ranging from preschool to university age.

