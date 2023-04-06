April 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Arrest after cannabis arrives by post

By Jonathan Shkurko0160
cannabis big
File photo: CNA

Police in Paphos arrested a 27-year-old man on Wednesday after he was found to be the recipient of a parcel sent from abroad containing 540 grams of dry cannabis.

The arrest was made by members of the Ykan drug squad after they were told about the parcel from customs department officers, who opened it and found the drugs on Tuesday.

The following day, the 27-year-old went to the post office to collect the parcel signing with a fake name. He was immediately arrested and taken in for questioning.

According to a police statement, he is a third country national illegally residing in the Republic. The man is currently in custody and awaiting trial.

Related Posts

Agriculture minister fights against Sun City’s two extra floors

Nick Theodoulou

Parliament to vote for contentious twice-yearly exams

Gina Agapiou

Kissonerga to see €400,000 road improvements

Gina Agapiou

Police gears up to prevent Easter bonfires

Jonathan Shkurko

President to meet with Arab League on last day in Egypt

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Restaurant review: Cicchetteria, Limassol

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign