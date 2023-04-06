April 6, 2023

Kissonerga to see €400,000 road improvements

Over €400,000 will be allocated to revamp Kissonerga’s road network this year, community leader Giorgos Stylianou said on Thursday.

The works concern the large-scale asphalt paving of roads in the residential area spanning beyond five kilometres.

These roads have not been repaired in the past ten years, Stylianou told the Cyprus News Agency.

He added that the road upgrades are being carried out in accordance with the paving policy that has been “faithfully developed and implemented” by the community council in the past decade.

In the past ten years, the community leader said more than €750,000 has been spent on repairs, and with this year’s road upgrade the expenditure is well in excess of €1,150,000.

“The funding for the asphalt paving, comes exclusively from equity funds accumulated by the Community Council following the sound financial management of the last decade,” he noted.

Work will start after Easter and is expected to be finished in a month, so as to cause as little inconvenience as possible to residents and businesses.

