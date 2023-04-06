April 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two pickup trucks drive down cycle lane

By Nick Theodoulou00
pickup truck, bicycle lane. bike lane

It’s been a bumpy ride over the last couple of days along bicycle and pedestrian paths, this time with two pickup trucks spotted cruising along the designated areas in Strovolos.

The two beefy pickup trucks were recorded driving down the pedestrian-cycle path near the GSP stadium at about 4pm on Wednesday.

The clip was sent into Alpha by a member of the public after a similar incident emerged – with a taxi in Polis inching towards a pedestrian walking along the path.

The police soon confirmed that the taxi driver was identified through the vehicle’s license plates and was called into the station, receiving an out of court fine.

The latest footage of the two pickup trucks, however, does not clearly show the license plates.

A recent decision by the government which sanctions cyclists without helmets stirred controversy, with many arguing that the cyclists are being blamed for bad driving.

But the latest clips appear to show that perhaps the government was onto something: You can never be too safe, even on a cycle path.

Related Posts

The scope and majesty of Lagoudera

Paul Lambis

Fire blazing in Alassa on five fronts, strong winds hindering efforts

Gina Agapiou

Bad loans in Cyprus will not increase, finance minister assures

Andria Kades

International guitar festival EGTA returns to Nicosia

Eleni Philippou

Suspects found with 95,000 firecrackers plead not guilty

Jonathan Shkurko

Agriculture minister fights against Sun City’s two extra floors

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign