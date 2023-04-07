April 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Applications open for Blue Air refunds

By Jonathan Shkurko0141

Passengers wishing to receive a refund for their Blue Air airline ticket can submit a relevant request, according to a statement released by the European Consumer Centre in Cyprus on Friday.

The Romanian airline went into bankruptcy and was forced to suspend all operations on September 6, 2022. It has not resumed any flights since.

On March 21, the Bucharest court accepted the commencement of the general bankruptcy procedure of Blue Air Aviation SA, following a request by the company.

Therefore, passengers who wish to receive a refund for their ticket can submit a request at http://ecccyprus.gov.cy/aeroporiki-etaireia-blue-air/.

The deadline for submitting requests has been set for May 25.

