April 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Bank of Cyprus named best private bank in Cyprus for seventh time

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
The Bank of Cyprus has once again been recognised as the best bank in Cyprus for 2023 in Private Banking, marking the seventh time the institution has received this accolade, according to an announcement released on Friday.

The bank said that this distinction confirms the Bank of Cyprus’ position as a leading player in the Cypriot banking system.

Euromoney, an internationally renowned magazine in the field of finance, evaluated the quality characteristics of the products and services offered by the Bank of Cyprus in the context of the Global Private Banking Awards 2023. The announcement said that this recognition adds another important distinction to the bank’s assets.

According to a statement from the Director of the Wealth Services division of the Bank of Cyprus, Athena Shipilli Tsingi, the award is an important recognition of the bank’s efforts to modernize and develop innovative tools while remaining committed to supporting the Cypriot economy.

“We receive the award of the Best Bank in Cyprus in Private Banking for 2023 from the prestigious Euromoney magazine with great honour. At the Bank of Cyprus, we take great pride in supporting the development of the domestic market by providing our customers with the highest level of service,” Tsingi said.

“As the Best Domestic Private Bank in Cyprus, we remain committed to continuing our personalized Wealth Management services and solutions, which will enable our clients to achieve their financial goals and meet their needs. We continue to serve our customers with the same level of dedication and excellence that earned us this recognition,” she added.

The bank went on to say that its dedication to providing personalised wealth management services and solutions has earned the institution the recognition it deserves.

The announcement concluded by saying that the award serves as a testament to the bank’s commitment to delivering excellent service and supporting the Cypriot economy.

