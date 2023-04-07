April 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 1 death and over a 1,000 new cases in past week

By Jonathan Shkurko00
file photo: file photo: a computer image created by nexu science communication together with trinity college in dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to covid 19

Another 1,242 new Covid-19 infections and one death were traced in the last week, the health ministry said on Friday.

The death concerned a 95-year-old woman who died on April 4, which brings the death toll to 1,350 according to the health ministry’s report.

It added that there are 50 people hospitalised with coronavirus, three of whom are intubated in serious condition.

The new cases were traced from a total of 51,855 rapid and PCR tests, resulting in a positivity rate of 2.39 per cent.

To date, 656,904 coronavirus cases have been detected in Cyprus.

Related Posts

‘New proposal expected in May for school exams’

Jonathan Shkurko

GC negotiator believes there can be a renewed effort on Cyprus talks

Nick Theodoulou

Nicosia land registry evacuated following bomb threat (update)

Jonathan Shkurko

Health ministry vows to protect public from future dangers

Jonathan Shkurko

Easter crafts and baking at The Leventis Museum

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign