April 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol boat owners protest delays in improving facilities

By Katy Turner054
Boat owners in Limassol are set to demonstrate on Sunday morning over what they called failed by the Ports Authority to improve access for them at the port.

Plans have been drawn up for a second ramp on the south west side of the port, the municipality said, which has been submitted to the Ports Authority.

But the Association of Amateur Fishing Boat Owners of Limassol say they have problems launching and towing their boats.

As such, a demonstration in the area will be held at 11am on Sunday during which protestors will also close the road.“Neither the safety nor the viability of any of our fellow citizens, professionals is under negotiation,” the municipality said.

The municipality added that more than 10 years ago it suggested the construction of a ramp to serve recreational fishing and pleasure boats, between its own municipality and that of Ayios Athanasios. A study has since been submitted to the department of the environment, which reportedly received it positively.

Since then the municipality has carried out regular maintenance and included in its budget to build a small dock at the site to make the ramp more functional.

The municipality recognises the need for an additional ramp and since there is no other available space on its coastline it has called on the Ports Authority to construct a second boat launch ramp on the southwest side of the port.

As such, the municipality described the boat owners protest as “pointless”.

 

