April 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President meets with HIO chairman

By Nick Theodoulou034
ΠτΔ – Πρόεδρος Δ.Σ. ΟΑΥ

President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday met with Stavros Michail, chairman of the health insurance organisation (HIO), where they discussed needed improvements to the national healthcare system (Gesy).

“The president assured me of the government’s support in any changes which are to be made towards improving the services on offer to the public,” Michail told reporters after the meeting, outside the presidential palace.

He added that an update is expected within a month when the HIO, in coordination with the health ministry, will present a plan on how to improve the healthcare system.

Michail specified that some of those improvements will focus on improving the quality checks at hospitals, innovative medicines, and reducing misuse within Gesy.

 

Related Posts

Government websites down due to water leak (Updated)

Nick Theodoulou

Government scheme to help those in refugee housing to cost €130 million

Elias Hazou

Smart cameras installed in public spaces, more on the way

Nick Theodoulou

Health minister visits Athalassa Hospital

Nikolaos Prakas

Larnaca’s inclusion on the Cyprus-Greece ferry link ‘will benefit everyone’ says Deputy Shipping Minister

Jonathan Shkurko

Motor vehicle registrations up across the board

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign