April 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two arrests for false documents at Paphos airport

By Staff Reporter00
File photo: Paphos Airport

Police over the weekend arrested two women who tried to depart from Paphos airport with false documents.

According to the head of Paphos CID, Michalis Nikolaou, the first arrest involves a 32-year-old woman who presented herself at departures on Sunday morning with a French passport, intending to depart for France. The photo on the passport presented did not resemble her.

When questioned, she admitted the document was not hers and that she was not French. The woman was arrested and taken into custody.

In another case, on Friday afternoon, a woman bound for Pisa, Italy, presented herself at departures with a French ID card. During passport control, it was established that the ID was forged.  

When questioned, the 30-year-old woman gave her true identity and admitted to falsifying the document. She was also arrested and taken into custody.

Police are continuing investigations.

