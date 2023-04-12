April 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Agro-tourism escapes gain in popularity

By Iole Damaskinos0116
traditional bread
File photo: Traditional oven baking

Interest in spending the Easter holidays in agro-tourism accommodations in the countryside, is high, data from the Deputy Ministry of Tourism revealed on Wednesday.

Interest domestically is higher than previous years with an occupancy rate at 70-80 per cent, a spokesman for the deputy ministry told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

The spokesman noted that prices are at approximately the same levels as last year, despite inflation.

Data from the deputy ministry, show that the occupancy rate is similar for that during the Christmas break.

In some cases prices are lower than those during summer and winter vacation periods, with prices starting at €60 euros for two people per night.

In the run-up to Easter, domestic reservations picked up the pace in all districts. Traditional Easter celebrations appear to be popular, particularly those taking place in Troodos villages.

Vacationers during the holiday period are booking stays of three to four days, rather than the typical weekend reservations.

Agro-tourism is also popular among foreign visitors, who book a longer stays of three to seven days in one or two districts, throughout the year.

