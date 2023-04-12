April 12, 2023

China’s largest trough solar thermal power plant achieves record output

China’s largest trough solar thermal power plant, located in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, generated 330 million kilowatt-hours of electricity in the 12-month period ending on March 31 this year.

Designed and built by China Shipbuilding New Power Co. Ltd., the 100-megawatt solar thermal power generation and storage project in Urad Middle Banner passed a national acceptance examination in October 2021.

Zhu Shengguo, general manager of the power plant, said that in the first quarter of this year, the company solved a technical bottleneck concerning internal cleaning of the system in winter, when the power output increased by 19.5 million kilowatt-hours, compared with the same period last year.

The power station is currently working round-the-clock and at full capacity, and is capable of meeting the daily evening electricity demands of 300,000 households.

The power plant can provide stable power supply while also serving as a solar and wind shield for local ecological preservation and restoration.

