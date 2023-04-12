Humanitarian at heart

In a woman born in Zimbabwe, PAUL LAMBIS finds someone working hard to change the world

For nearly two decades Adamandia Yamanis has been dedicated to her work in project management and managing multi-stakeholder projects in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. Her extensive experience and knowledge in child protection, child and adult safeguarding, and international development programming have enabled her to establish positive relationships and networking opportunities with her colleagues in the communities with which she works. “I believe that the values of community, generosity, and care have had an impact on my life in Cyprus and beyond.”

Adamandia, or Mandy for short, is now the Global Safeguarding Advisor for GOAL, a non-governmental international relief response organisation founded in Ireland over 40 years ago. “The organisation has responded to nearly all of the world’s major humanitarian crises, delivering emergency and long-term programming aid in more than 60 countries around the world, assisting communities in transitioning from crisis to resilience,” she said.

Born in Zimbabwe to Greek parents, while growing up in rural Africa, Adamandia was exposed to the daily plight of the disadvantaged and most vulnerable, which motivated her to volunteer with supported homeless children.

“My passion for my work inspired me to pursue a humanitarian career with World Vision, a humanitarian aid, development, and advocacy organisation, reinforcing my convictions about how crucial and powerful it is to educate and strengthen civil society,” she explained.

However, the precarious situation in Zimbabwe prompted her parents to relocate to Cyprus in the early 2000s, and it was only a matter of time before she followed them. “Unfortunately, like so many other Zimbabweans, our family was separated as my two sisters and their families immigrated to New Zealand.”

In 2009, while working for World Vision’s Middle East and Eastern European regional office, Adamandia conceived and developed the idea of Keeping Children Safe Online, an innovative project aimed at maximising online opportunities for children, youth and adults while minimising the risk of harm associated with internet use.

Initially launched in four countries, the project quickly gained momentum and was subsequently translated into nine languages. “Within five years, it had grown globally, reaching millions of children and assisting families, communities, and governments, providing the infrastructure required for ongoing protection.”

Adamandia regards this achievement as one of the highlights of her humanitarian career; however, her work as safeguarding advisor for Save the Children International in Greece during the Syrian refugee and migrant response in 2016 was a watershed moment. “This launched my career as a safeguarding expert, and it led me to work as a consultant on various projects, including developing a child-friendly version of the Albanian National Agenda for Children’s Rights.”

She was also a driving force behind the Global Civil Society Organisation Forum to end violence against children and worked with them to strengthen protection against sexual exploitation and abuse for global communities in Syria and Turkey.

In 2018, Adamandia joined GOAL as Global Safeguarding Advisor and is committed to working with the organisation to achieve impact, results and change.

“GOAL implements emergency response, food and nutrition security, resilient health, sustainable livelihoods, and protection programmes. We also encourage global citizenship, recognising that we are all responsible for making the world a better place.

“As a parent, I understand how critical it is to safeguard your children, regardless of their age. My son is no longer a child, but I still believe that if I can prevent one child or one person from being harmed in any way, that is my contribution to making a change in the world,” she added.

She also conducts monitoring visits to ensure that safeguarding is properly integrated into a country’s programmes. “I am committed to creating an environment that fosters a strong safeguarding ethos and culture by putting safeguarding at the centre of all of GOAL’s operations.”

Her Greek heritage, she said, is what has shaped who she is today. “Growing up in the Greek community of Zimbabwe – an extended arm of the global Hellenic diaspora – had a positive impact on my life,” she said. “My family embraced and celebrated our rich cultural heritage and traditions, and the value of family and community was central to my upbringing.

“My Greek Orthodox faith also played a significant part in shaping my identity, as well as my beliefs and values.”

Whether it is her rural birthplace or her love of the countryside that defines her as a self-proclaimed “country gal,” or her close connection with her Greek heritage and her family, Adamandia Yamanis is undeniably a humanitarian at heart, and her active belief in the value of human life makes her a positive role model in Cyprus and abroad.

