April 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Larnaca police arrest two men in firecracker bust

By Nikolaos Prakas00
File photo

Police arrested two men, after they found them in possession of 400 firecrackers, an announcement said on Thursday.

According to the announcement, police in Larnaca found the two men, 25 and 31, at around 9pm, when they stopped their vehicle for a check.

During their checks, police found 400 firecrackers in ten boxes.

The men were arrested and questioned. Police alleged that during questioning the two men said that the boxes were to be divided evenly between them.

Police charged the men in writing and released them.

Related Posts

Cypriot tourism enjoys Easter boom; hotels absorbing higher costs

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Yellow warning issued by met service till 9.00 am

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Forestry department cautions public ahead of Easter holidays

Gina Agapiou

Memorial to victims of sexual abuse during invasion on the cards

Nikolaos Prakas

Only presence of the EU will break Cyprob deadlock says President during Eldyk camp visit

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign