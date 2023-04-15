April 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Shoe search during traffic stop leads to 10kg stash of cannabis

By Jean Christou00
File Photo

Police said on Saturday they had found around 10kg of cannabis hidden in 11 separate bags, hidden under grass at different spots in a rural part of Nicosia.

The find began with a traffic stop following a tip-off when the driver, 48, from Larnaca was physically searched and police said they found a small amount of cannabis in his shoe.

He then led them, they said, to different spots in the surrounding area where they found 11 packages hidden under grass, totalling 10kg of cannabis.

The man’s home in Larnaca and his father’s home in Nicosia were subsequently searched but nothing was found.

The suspect was taken into custody and will appear in court for a remand hearing.

Related Posts

Limassol prepares for 200 cruise ships and 300,000 tourists

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Teen biker intubated after collision in Xylofagou

Staff Reporter

Fracas in Nicosia, two injured, several arrests

Staff Reporter

Arrest in Paphos after home-made explosives found

Staff Reporter

CySEC imposes hefty fine on investment firm

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Stricter lending criteria lead to reduction in loans in Cyprus

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign