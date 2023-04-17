April 17, 2023

Paphos municipality to build student halls

By Gina Agapiou
Student accommodation will be constructed for the first time in Cyprus by municipal authorities in Paphos, the city’s mayor Phedonas Phedonos said on Monday.

Some 203 student rooms will be built on land the municipality purchased next to the premises of the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) using funds from the municipality, Phedonos said.

He added that the plans are almost ready and bids for the selection of the contractor will open soon.

Tepak has expanded to Paphos from Limassol with its new school of tourism and hospitality management expected to start operating in September this year.

Municipality-built student halls are a first in Cyprus, the Paphos mayor noted.

Paphos, he said, will build its future on solid foundations, noting that university education is the cornerstone of the pillars of development around the world.

The news come as property experts have warned about increasing rent prices around the island, which also affect Paphos.

Last year, Limassol Tepak students protested high rents, while the university announced a scheme offering money to homeowners to host students coming from other districts or abroad.

