April 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkish Cypriot journalist barred from Turkey

By Andria Kades00
Turkish Cypriot journalist Ulaş Barış was barred from entry to Turkey when he tried to travel there from the north, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Monday.

Two days earlier Barış tweeted that he was fine. “I was denied entry in the morning, my ID and phone were confiscated. Then I was kept in a room with other people who could not enter for about six hours. I did not encounter any bad words or treatment. I will be sent back soon.”

The noose has been tightening on Turkish Cypriot journalists, activists and academics that have spoken out against Ankara.

This includes medical doctor and peace activist Okan Dağlı and head of the Journalists Union BASIN-SEN Ali Kişmir, as well as Basaran Duzgun, editor of Havadis newspaper.

