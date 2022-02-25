February 25, 2022

Turkey denies entry to Turkish Cypriot doctor and peace activist

Dr Okan Dagli (Photo: okandagli.com)

Turkish authorities have reportedly denied entry to a Turkish Cypriot doctor and activist who is known for his work for the reunification of Cyprus and supports the opening of the fenced-off area of Varosha under UN control.

According to Turkish Cypriot news website Bugün Kıbrıs, Okan Dagli and his wife arrived in Izmir airport, where Turkish authorities denied him entry into the country. As a result, they had to return to the north, the website added.

Dagli was previously a “deputy” of the Republican Turkish Party (CPT) and is known for his work for the reunification of Cyprus.

He is also a member of a group supporting the opening of the fenced-off city of Famagusta under UN control.

As he is a general practitioner by profession, Dagli is operating a clinic in the government-controlled areas of Pyla and has joined the national health scheme (Gesy).

Before the incident with Dagli, the Turkish authorities denied entry to three other Turkish Cypriots, all known for their pro-solution activities.

These are Ali Bizden, a close associate of the former T/C leader Mustafa Akinci, Ahmed An, a paediatrician and writer, and Ali Kishmir, a journalist and president of the T/C journalists’ guild ‘Basın-Sen’.

