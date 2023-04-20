April 20, 2023

Almost 2,000 public sector job openings available in a couple of months

By Jonathan Shkurko0235
Unemployment

Around 2,000 new job openings in the public sector are expected to be made in the next two months, while 114 promotions for existing positions are also on the cards, reports said on Thursday.

According to daily Phileleftheros, a total of 1,851 first appointment posts will open, of which 1,536 are for the public sector and 315 for the wider public sector, specifically 285 in public law organisations and 30 in local administration authorities.

Moreover, 120 first appointment posts in the country’s army are also set to open.

A relevant finance ministry request for a total of 1,971 new recruitments and 120 promotions will be put before the House finance committee for approval on Monday.

The opening of posts was approved on April 12, while the requests for promotions were sent by the relevant ministries and departments directly to parliament.

This is the first time such a large number of new posts have been brought before the relevant committee.

According to data released by the public administration department, the 1,536 new public sector jobs will translate into the bulk being at the education ministry, police, finance ministry, fire service, and interior ministry.

All vacancies/details can be found here: http://www.cyprus.gov.cy

