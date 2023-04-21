April 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Andreas Kalli’s new exhibition opens at Alpha C.K. Art Gallery

By Eleni Philippou
Alpha CK Art Gallery presents the new solo exhibition of Andreas Kalli this week. Titled The Lot, this is the young artist’s fifth solo exhibition showcasing a series of his paintings and sculptures. The exhibition opens on Saturday and will run until May 6.

“Through a reflective review of his childhood and youth memories,” comment organisers, “Andreas Kalli touches on a series of essential issues concerning the concept of identity, the position of the individuals within the historical context of their time, the pursuit of coexistence and beauty.

“The historical past functions as a field of inspiration, action and critical attitude for the present,” they add. “The Lot becomes a legacy which prompts the viewers to reflect on the constitution of their personal identity and their relationship with the world. The exhibition is curated by the art historian Niki Papaspirou and is accompanied by a catalogue.”

 

The Lot

Solo exhibition by Andreas Kalli. April 22-May 6. Alpha C.K. Art Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10am-1pm and 4.30pm and 6.30pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel:22-751325. www.ackgallery.com

