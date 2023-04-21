Larnaca to get new ‘green’ car park

Larnaca shoppers will have a new and green parking area at the entrance to the town’s main shopping district from December 2023.
The new municipal parking lot located on Grigoris Afxentiou Avenue in Larnaca, near the D.I.P.A. apartment building, is expected to be completed by December at an estimated cost of approximately €458,000 plus VAT.
“The creation of the parking lot will help but also solve to a large extent, the parking problem in the city centre,” an announcement by Larnaca municipality said on Friday.
“Another project is in progress which will radically change the image of the city’s urban commercial centre and will effectively serve the daily lives of citizens,” it added.
Work on the construction of the car park, which has already started, is being carried out by the company Kypris and Geranis Constructions Ltd, the statement added.
The car park, which will have space for 95 cars, is in the centre of Larnaca, near the central square of ALKI – Acropolis and the entrance of the urban shopping centre.
In its statement, Larnaca municipality noted that several buildings were demolished on the site of this new car park, which until recently, was the focus of a long-standing issue for the coastal town. “The resolution of this problem was achieved after consultation and cooperation between Larnaca municipality, the guardian of Turkish Cypriot properties and with the owners of the premises,” it said.
The new project will also offer access to other services such as public toilets, a bicycle room, benches, greenery and more.
Additionally, a “green corridor” will be formed parallel to the pavement route, to create a shady and cool area for shoppers, which will include two main pedestrian entrances and exits to and from the parking area.
Meanwhile, a small “green space” will be formed with grass and trees on one side of the road, while along the other two boundaries a sort of green “fence” will be created along its entire length.
“The creation of the parking lot will help but also solve to a large extent, the parking problem in the city centre,” it added.