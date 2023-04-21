April 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested for allegedly stealing company property

By Andria Kades00
ΛΕΜΕΣΟΣ – ΛΗΣΤΕΙΑ ΥΠΑΛΛΗΛΟΥ ΕΤΑΙΡΕΙΑΣ
File photo

A 37-year-old construction worker was arrested on Friday after he apparently tried to steal company property.

A day earlier, a 66-year-old man reported he saw the construction worker loading company property into a vehicle.

The 37-year-old said he was aiming to move it to a different location of the construction site, however this could not be confirmed.

The worker was arrested and detained while investigations continue.

