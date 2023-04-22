April 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police arrest man with cannabis in car

By Staff Reporter0121
File photo

A 26-year-old man was arrested on his way from Nicosia to Troodos, when police found he had 87 g of cannabis and a bag of a white crystal substance in his car.

According to a police bulletin issued on Saturday, the man was detained after his arrest on Friday night.

Officers found three bags amounting to 87 g of cannabis and one bag with 15 g of white crystal substance police believe may be methamphetamine.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Arianna Economou presents the theatre performance Happy Happier Days

Eleni Philippou

Man arrested for stealing cash from Nicosia store

Andria Kades

How not to lose your virginity in Cyprus

Alix Norman

Study reveals economic impact of atherosclerosis in Cyprus

Kyriacos Nicolaou

University of Nicosia and Dubai police tackle financial crime

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign