April 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Large fire at Russian cultural centre (updated)

By Nikolaos Prakas03
A large fire at the Russian cultural centre in Nicosia broke out on Wednesday afternoon, with eyewitnesses saying a large plume of smoke was visible as flames seemed to engulf the outside of the building.

According to the fire service, a call was received at around 1:45pm, and around five trucks have gone to the area to put out the blaze.

The fire service said that they are also trying to determine at which point the blaze started as police cordoned off the area and bystanders and those who had left nearby locations were pushed back.

“The heat is unbearable,” one bystander said.

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said the cultural centre is currently being renovated.

“The fire is on the inside and outside of the building. There are attempts being made to extinguish [the blaze] by firefighters, and investigations conducted to see if there are people in the building,” he added.

More to follow…

Photos: Marko Ljubicic

