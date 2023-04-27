April 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Bomb explodes at Lakatamia football club

By Jonathan Shkurko00
A bomb exploded in the early hours of Thursday at the headquarters of third division football club THOI Lakatamia in Nicosia.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the explosion occurred around 2am. Police officers immediately rushed to the scene to check the premises. No one was reported injured.

Further police investigations following the blast revealed that the wooden main entrance of the building had been forced open prior to the bomb going off. The extent of the damages is currently unknown.

Police sources have confirmed that the blast was most likely caused by an explosive device previously planted inside the building.

The premises have been cordoned off and police are patrolling the area.

