April 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man seriously injured after being hit by motorcycle in Limassol

By Jonathan Shkurko00
collision
File photo: Nicosia General Hospital

A 72-year-old man sustained serious injuries after he was hit by a motorcycle driven by a 28-year-old food delivery courier on Wednesday in Limassol.

The elderly man was rushed to the Limassol hospital’s A&E first and then transferred to the Nicosia general hospital, where doctors found out that he had suffered a cerebral haemorrhage and a cranioencephalic injury.

He is now intubated at the Nicosia general. The driver also sustained minor injuries during the accident but was discharged after receiving first aid in Limassol.

The cause of the collision are being investigated by the Limassol traffic police.

Related Posts

Police arrest 53-year-old for drink driving, car accident near Paphos

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Over 7,200 applications lodged at IPC

Nikolaos Prakas

Nicosia streets becoming safer thanks to road revamp

Antigoni Pitta

Second arrest made in Perikleous case

Antigoni Pitta

Hundreds of Britons evacuated from Sudan expected in Cyprus

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign