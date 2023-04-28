April 28, 2023

Cyprus and Poland deepen ties through business and tech event

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), in collaboration with the Polish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce, this week held a business event titled “IT for security and security for IT”.

According to an announcement, the event allowed participants to discuss issues related to cybersecurity at the national level and the future challenges faced by both the public and private sectors.

The was held the headquarters of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce in Nicosia and was supported by the Enterprise Europe Network Cyprus (EEN).

The purpose of the forum, according to a statement by Keve, was to inform attendees about new developments and technological solutions in the field of cybersecurity, allowing them to operate in a more efficient, effective and secure manner in the new digital landscape.

The forum was held in the presence of the President of the Polish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce in Cyprus, Przemyslaw Pokorny, the Ambassador of Poland, Irena Lichnerowicz-Augustyn, and several other notable guests from both Cyprus and Poland.

Moreover, according to a statement, the attending companies from Poland presented innovative programmes and specialised solutions they offer in the field of internet security.

The forum concluded with a number of business meetings between Polish and Cypriot companies that participated in the forum to explore and develop partnerships for commercial and investment projects, including public contracts.

In his greeting, Keve general secretary Marios Tsiakkis reaffirmed the chamber’s long-standing commitment to work with the Chamber of Poland and the Polish business community.

Finally, the announcement stated that the forum was organised in the context of strengthening and deepening economic and business relations between Cyprus and Poland.

