April 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
New yellow weather warning for Saturday

By Sarah Ktisti00
Severe weather conditions prevailed from noon on Friday in various areas all over Cyprus/Photo (Christos Theodorides)

A new yellow warning was issued on Friday by the met office warning of rain and thunderstorms from Saturday morning from 11am until 6pm.

Localised rain and isolated thunderstorms, possibly accompanied by hail expected to affect mainly inland and mountainous areas.

Rainfall could reach between 35 and 55mm an hour, the met office said.

In light of the forecast, civil defence advised the public to make sure that manholes outside their homes or workplace were not clogged and that the gutters were functioning normally.

It also recommended limiting movement and avoid working below ground. Civil defence also urged people to avoid areas where rockslides or mudslides are frequent during bad weather.

Severe weather conditions prevailed from noon on Friday in various areas all over Cyprus, but areas in Larnaca seemed to have been more strongly affected.

Specifically, according to a recent update from the police due to weather conditions, there is an accumulation of water in the Metropolis area of Larnaca and on Vassos Lyssarides Avenue in the Kamares area.

Drivers are advised to exercise extreme caution.

