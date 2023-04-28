April 28, 2023

Protected status granted to 580 asylum seekers in 2022

Cyprus, in 2022, granted protected status to 580 asylum seekers, a drastic decrease compared with 2021, when a total of 2,305 asylum seekers were granted protected status, according to a study released by Eurostat on Friday.

Out of the 580 successful applications, only 10 asylum seekers received protection status after an appeal or review.

In 2022, EU countries granted protection status to 384,245 asylum seekers, up by 40 per cent compared with 2021 (275,040).

Moreover, in the same year, a total of 13,250 new asylum applications were submitted in the EU, of which 4,255 necessitated an appeal or a review, up from 2021, when the number of appeals of reviews totalled 2,605.

Among the 384,245 asylum seekers who were granted protection status in 2022 in the EU, 44 per cent received refugee status, 31 per cent were given subsidiary protection, and 25 per cent received humanitarian protection.

The highest number of people who received protection status was reported by Germany (159,365 or 41 per cent of the EU total), ahead of France (49,990 or 13 per cent), Italy (39,660 or 10 per cent), and Spain (35,765 or 9 per cent).

Together, these four countries granted 73 per cent of the protection requests at the EU level.

The largest group who obtained protection status in the EU in 2022 were Syrians (29 per cent), followed by Afghans (23 per cent) and Venezuelans (6 per cent).

