April 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire department awaiting state lab results on blaze at Russian centre (Updated)

By Staff Reporter097
cache 500x500 4869280 878009 27042023010346
The damaged building (Photo: (CNA)

The fire department said on Saturday its report into the fire at the Russian Cultural Centre in Nicosia on Wednesday would be ready on Tuesday.

Spokesman Andreas Kettis, said by then they would have received the results of certain analyses from the state lab.

“The conclusion of the fire department is ready but for its completion we need the results of the analyses from the state lab,” he said, adding that these are expected early next week, specifically from Tuesday.

According to CNA, police are also continuing its investigations and are awaiting the fire department’s report into the cause of the blaze.

Early reports had suggested a Molotov cocktail but this was dismissed. Another report said it had been caused by a cigarette but the official side has not been drawn on the cause.

Kettis said on Friday that although foul play could not be ruled out at the current stage, early investigations seem to point out to a different direction than arson.

CNA also reported on Saturday that the Russian ambassador,  Murat Zyazikov, was summoned to the foreign ministry on Friday where he was briefed by on the results so far of the investigations.

The ministry spokesman, Theodoros Gotsis, said the ambassador was informed that the investigations were at an advanced stage and have not yet demonstrated any evidence to suggest malicious action.

He added the Russian embassy would be officially informed on the final result of the investigations as soon as they are completed.

“Therefore any hasty conclusions about the causes of the fire are not appropriate,” he said.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Thunder, downpours and snow on Troodos, Cyprus drowns in April showers (Updated)

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Minister appeals for industrial peace in Labour Day message  

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Body found in Strovolos, foul play not suspected

Staff Reporter

Project launches open calls for financial support for civil society

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Suspect remanded in connection with fraud and money laundering

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Police arrest man for car arson in Nicosia

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign