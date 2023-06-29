June 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos man found with stolen laptop, arrested

Police in Paphos on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old man for an investigated case of burglary and theft.

According to police spokesman, Michalis Nikolaou the man was arrested for a shop burglary, committed on June 25, and the theft of a computer worth €1,200 euros, as well €250 in cash.

Police arrested the suspect, a permanent resident of Paphos, following securing testimony against him.

Shortly after 7pm a patrol of the crime prevention unit spotted the man walking in the Pervolia area with the stolen laptop found in his possession. 

Paphos CID are continuing investigations.

