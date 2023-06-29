June 29, 2023

Swing and jazz in the heart of Nicosia

A night of swinging tunes and knee-jerking jazz melodies will bring dancing vibes to Sarah’s Jazz Club this Saturday. Welcoming the first of July, The Steppin’ Out Jazz Band will take music lovers and swing dance enthusiasts on a musical journey through the fabulous decade of the 1930s.

“During the 1930s,” say organisers, “jazz continued to mature as a musical form. Big bands began transforming it into danceable swing music. Several famous female vocalists got their start as jazz singers in the 1930s, including Ella Fitzgerald (1918–1996) and Billie Holiday (1915–1959). Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller and Judy Garland were all at the top of their game and on the charts. Fred Astaire had a nice run in the 1930s and Count Basie established his dominance.

“The global popularity of jazz reflected and helped propel three of the biggest innovations in popular culture between the world wars: radio, gramophone records and commercial venues for social dancing. African American jazz and swing was part of a larger explosion of modern popular music which was the product of the movement of people and cultures intertwining together.”

The live music will begin at 9.30pm with vocalist Alice Ayvazian, pianist Dimitris Miaris, bass player Cahit Kutrafali and drummer Marios Spyrou taking the stage.

 

A night of Swing Live Jazz and Dance

The Steppin’ Out Jazz Band performs live. July 1. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €12. Tel: 95-147711

